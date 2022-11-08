CarWale
    Honda Cars India attains 2 million production milestone

    Jay Shah

    Honda Cars India attains 2 million production milestone

    - Honda City was the two millionth unit to roll out

    - Tapukara plant has an annual production capacity of 1.80 lakh vehicles

    Honda Cars India has achieved the two million production milestone in the country. The Honda City, one of the brand’s popular models, was the two-millionth unit to roll off the production line at Honda’s Tapukara plant. 

    Honda commenced its India operations back in December 1997 with the introduction of the Honda City. Along with catering to the domestic market, it also exports Honda Amaze and Honda City to 16 international markets. Over the last 25 years, Honda has invested over Rs 10,000 crore in setting up its business operations in the country. 

    Honda Right Front Three Quarter

    With the shutdown of the Greater Noida plant in late 2020, the Tapukara plant in Rajasthan remains the only manufacturing unit that is spread across 450 acres and has an annual production capacity of 1.80 lakh vehicles. 

    Presently, the India portfolio of Honda includes models like the Honda Jazz, Honda Amaze, Honda WR-V, and Honda City in ICE and hybrid iterations. Additionally, Honda is also offering discounts of up to Rs 63,144 on select models this month. These offers are available till 30 November and can be availed in the form of cash discount, corporate discount, and exchange bonus. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “The historic milestone of two million production roll out in India is a testimony to Honda’s commitment to the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative for the last 25 years. We express our sincere gratitude to all our customers, dealer partners, and supplier partners for their confidence in us and for making Honda a very loved and trusted brand in the country. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing operations in India are equipped to manufacture automobiles and components of global quality standards for supply to both domestic and export markets.”

    Gallery

