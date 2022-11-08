CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Audi Q5 Special Edition launched in India at Rs 67.05 lakh

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    810 Views
    Audi Q5 Special Edition launched in India at Rs 67.05 lakh

    - Costs Rs 84,000 more than the Technology variants

    - Available in Ibis White and District Green exterior colours

    Audi India has launched the Q5 Special Edition with a price tag of Rs 67.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in limited units, this edition is based on the top-spec Technology variant and costs Rs 84,000 more than the standard Technology trim.

    As a part of the package, the Q5 Special Edition is offered with Black Styling Package. This gives the SUV a visual enhancement with blacked-out brand logos, a gloss black front grille with vertical struts, a black roof, and black ORVM caps. The 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels are finished in a Graphite Gray shade. The Special Edition can be had in just two exterior shades – Ibis White and a new District Green hue. 

    Besides this, the Q5 Special Edition continues to be offered with LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 12.2-inch digital driver’s display, three-zone climate control, 30-colour ambient lighting, a wireless charger, and powered front seats. 

    Under the hood, there are no changes and the Q5 Special Edition is powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 249bhp and 370Nm of peak torque and is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. 

    Audi Q5 Image
    Audi Q5
    ₹ 60.46 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Honda Cars India attains 2 million production milestone
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz GLB and EQB India launch on 2 December

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi Q5 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2971 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q3

    Audi Q3

    ₹ 44.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi Q5 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 72.05 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 74.92 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 71.94 Lakh
    Pune₹ 72.05 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 74.91 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 66.44 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 73.11 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 70.07 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 67.18 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2971 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi Q5 Special Edition launched in India at Rs 67.05 lakh