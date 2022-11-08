Audi Q5 Special Edition launched in India at Rs 67.05 lakh

- Costs Rs 84,000 more than the Technology variants

- Available in Ibis White and District Green exterior colours

Audi India has launched the Q5 Special Edition with a price tag of Rs 67.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in limited units, this edition is based on the top-spec Technology variant and costs Rs 84,000 more than the standard Technology trim.

As a part of the package, the Q5 Special Edition is offered with Black Styling Package. This gives the SUV a visual enhancement with blacked-out brand logos, a gloss black front grille with vertical struts, a black roof, and black ORVM caps. The 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels are finished in a Graphite Gray shade. The Special Edition can be had in just two exterior shades – Ibis White and a new District Green hue.

Besides this, the Q5 Special Edition continues to be offered with LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 12.2-inch digital driver’s display, three-zone climate control, 30-colour ambient lighting, a wireless charger, and powered front seats.

Under the hood, there are no changes and the Q5 Special Edition is powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 249bhp and 370Nm of peak torque and is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.