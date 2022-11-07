Mercedes-Benz GLB and EQB India launch on 2 December

Mercedes-Benz is all set to introduce the new GLB and EQB in India on 2 December, 2022. The firm has even commenced bookings for both SUVs for Rs 1.50 lakh via the Mercedes-Benz India website and at showrooms.

Based on the MFA 2 platform, the GLB measures 4,634mm in length, 1,834mm in width, and 1,658mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,829mm. Its electric equivalent, the EQB, measures 4,748mm in length and 1,667mm in height, with the width and wheelbase identical to its ICE counterpart.

Mercedes-Benz has bestowed both the GLB and EQB with a host of features, such as LED headlights and rear lights, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch driver display, a 10.25-inch centre information hub, wireless charging pad, a 360-degree camera setup, multi-zone temperature control, and so on. Meanwhile, both models are available in a choice of five- and seven-seat layouts in some western markets.

Internationally, the GLB is available in a wide range of trim levels, including the sporty AMG GLB 35 4Matic version. It is powered by 1.3-litre and 2.0-litre petrol units, and a 2.0-litre diesel motor. While their power outputs vary with the variants, some of them are available with all-wheel-drive as well.

The EQB, on the other hand, is powered by a 66.5kWh battery pack and comes with front- or all-wheel-drive options. The front-wheel-drive EQB 250 provides a WLTP-certified range of up to 472km, and the all-wheel-drive EQB 300 and EQB 350 promise a travel range of 422km. The EQB supports 11kW AC and 100kW DC fast charging. The former can charge it from zero to 100 per cent in six hours and 30 minutes, while the latter takes 32 minutes to charge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent.

Meanwhile, it is unclear which of the aforementioned trim levels of the corresponding SUVs will arrive in India.