    Top 3 bestselling Hyundai cars in October 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    Nikhil Puthran

    342 Views
    Hyundai retained the second rank in terms of cumulative car sales in India in October 2022. The company posted a growth of 29.7 per cent with 48,001 unit sales last month as against 37,021 unit sales in October 2021. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Hyundai models in the country last month. 

    Hyundai Creta

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Creta was the bestseller for Hyundai in October 2022. The company sold 11,880 units of the Creta in India last month compared to 6,455 unit sales in October 2021, thereby registering a big growth of 84 per cent.

    Hyundai Venue

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Venue emerged as the second bestselling model for the company in India last month, despite a drop of nine per cent. The compact SUV registered 9,585 unit sales in October 2022 compared to 10,554 unit sales in the same period last year. 

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios retained the third rank in terms of sales in October 2022. Hyundai India sold 8,855 units of the Grand i10 Nios last month as compared to 6,042 unit sales in October 2021, thereby posting a growth of 47 per cent.

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
