Toyota Innova HyCross launched: Why should you buy?

The Japanese automaker, Toyota launched the Innova HyCross in India at a starting price of 18.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle is available in five variant options such as G, GX, VX, ZX, and ZX (O). Buyers can opt from seven colour options namely Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avant Garde Bronze Metallic, and Blackish Ageha Glass Flake.

Read below to learn more about why you should consider buying the newly launched Toyota Innova HyCross.

What’s good about it?

The new Toyota Innova HyCross is based on the TNGA platform. The vehicle offers several first-in-segment features such as dual function indicator, ventilated seats, power back door, rear sunshade, multi-zone AC, electrochromic IRVM, and powered Ottoman seats with long slide. Additionally, the vehicle offers paddle shifters, and a rear cross traffic alert system. This time around, the new Innova HyCross also offers a hybrid petrol engine with an e-drive transmission.

What’s not so good?

The access to the third row is tedious particularly in the top-spec variants.

Best variant to buy

The top-spec variants namely the ZX and ZX(O) variants with the self-charging hybrid electric engine is a good option to consider. The vehicle is loaded with all the modern features.

Specifications

Petrol

2.0-litre petrol

173bhp and 209Nm of torque

Direct Shift CVT with Sequential Shift

Hybrid

184bhp and 188Nm (engine)/ 206Nm (electric motor)

e-Drive with Sequential Shift

Did you know?

Toyota offers a warranty of three years/1,00,000 kilometers and an option of extended warranty of up to five years/2,20,000 kilometers, three years free roadside assistance, attractive financial schemes, and eight years/1,60,000 kilometers warranty on the Hybrid battery.