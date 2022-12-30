Toyota Innova Hycross mileage figures revealed

- The Innova Hycross is priced from Rs 18.30 lakh

- Available with two powertrain options

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced the prices of the Innova Hycross in the country earlier this week, starting from Rs 18.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in five variants across seven colours.

The Toyota Innova Hycross is offered with two powertrains such as a 2.0-litre petrol motor developing 172bhp and 188Nm of torque, as well as a 2.0-litre petrol motor with a hybrid system that generates an additional 11bhp and 206Nm of torque. These engines are paired with CVT and e-CVT units respectively. We have driven the Innova Hycross earlier this year and our review is now live.

The Toyota Innova Hycross, in its petrol avatar, is claimed to return a mileage of 16.13kmpl, while the petrol-hybrid version is said to return a mileage of 23.24kmpl. The petrol version is available in the G and GX variants while the petrol-hybrid version is offered in VX, ZX, and ZX (O) variants. The ZX and ZX (O) feature a seven-seat layout while all other variants can be had in seven or eight-seat configurations.