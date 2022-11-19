Toyota Innova Hycross interior teased

- India debut on 25 November

- To get a panoramic sunroof

As we inch closer to the unveiling of the new Toyota Innova Hycross slated for 25 November, Toyota India has yet again released a new teaser video. This time, the teaser confirms that the newest iteration of the MPV will get a hybrid powertrain and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The teaser video reveals the ‘Hybrid’ badge on the front fenders confirming that the new Hycross will be offered with a petrol-hybrid engine. We expect this to be a self-charging 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain that will power the front wheels and be paired with an e-CVT gearbox. Concurrently, a few reports also suggest that the Hycross will also be offered with an alternate petrol engine that will be a naturally-aspirated mill.

Furthermore, the new teaser reveals that the instrument cluster on the Hycross will be a semi-digital unit with a coloured MID and will have analogue dials for fuel and temperature gauges. The video also gives a glimpse of the cabin where we can spot a panoramic sunroof, roof-mounted aircon vents, and captain seats for the second row.

Besides this, the Hycross will feature a re-designed front fascia with a larger hexagonal front grille, LED headlamps, new design for the alloy wheels, and a re-worked rear profile.

The Toyota Innova Hycross will make its global debut in Indonesia on 21 November and will make its way to India on 25 November. We expect the bookings to open soon after the unveiling followed by price announcement and deliveries early next year.