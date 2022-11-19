Hyundai India flags off ‘8 Wonder Exploration’ drive by Ioniq 5

- Attempts to set a new record for the ‘fastest EV drive covering the seven wonders of India’

- Underpinned by the Global Modular Architecture (E-GMP) platform

- Listed on India website

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) flagged off the Ioniq 5 from its corporate headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana to explore the wonders of India with the electric SUV. The company aims at setting a new record for the ‘fastest EV drive covering the seven wonders of India’. Further, the company claims that after completing the journey covering the seven wonders of India, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will stand as the eighth wonder of India.

The journey covers the Golden Temple (Punjab), Taj Mahal (Uttar Pradesh), Temples of Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh), Ancient Ruins of Nalanda (Bihar), Konark Sun Temple (Odisha), Hampi (Karnataka), and Gomteshwara Statue (Karnataka).

Commenting on the 8 Wonder Exploration drive, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has been leading the charge across the spectrum of Technology and Innovation at a global scale. Today, we are witnessing a seamless amalgamation of technology and architecture that has come a long way with iconic wonders standing testament to the might of Human Imagination. Hyundai has also been working tirelessly to create such an icon that will truly revolutionize the EV landscape, as an ever-green engineering marvel. Today, I am glad to flag off the 8 Wonder exploration by Hyundai Ioniq 5.”

The model is already listed on the India website and it will be the second EV to be introduced after the Kona Electric. The vehicle is underpinned by the Global Modular Architecture (E-GMP) platform. Globally, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is available in two battery pack options, which include a 58kWh unit and a 72.6kWh unit. Depending on the variant, the electric SUV is available in both rear-wheel drive and AWD options with a driving range of up to 481kms.