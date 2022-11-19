Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG launched – Why should you buy?

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the latest model to join the company’s S-CNG product line-up. The CNG version of the hatchback is available in a single VXI variant, priced at Rs 5,94,500 (ex-showroom).

Read below to learn more about why you should consider buying the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG.

What’s good about it?

Maruti Suzuki offers a CNG option in the latest version of the Alto K10. The factory-fitted CNG unit offers a fine combination of reliability, performance, and safety. Further, the Alto K10 CNG delivers an impressive fuel efficiency figure of 33.85km/kg. The company claims to have recalibrated the suspension to offer enhanced ride quality and comfort.

What’s not so good?

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG is available in a single variant. Like the other CNG options, the hatchback is limited to a five-speed manual transmission.

Specifications

CNG mode

1.0-litre dual jet, dual VVT engine – 56bhp at 5,300rpm and 82.1Nm of torque at 3,400rpm

Fuel efficiency – 33.85km/kg

Five-speed manual transmission

Petrol mode

1.0-litre dual jet, dual VVT engine – 64bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm

Five-speed manual and AMT options

Did you know?

Maruti Suzuki offers a total of 13 S-CNG models including Alto, Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Eeco, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Baleno, XL6, Super Carry, and the Tour S.