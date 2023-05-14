CarWale
    Toyota Hyryder Hybrid – CarWale tested mileage revealed

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Toyota Hyryder Hybrid – CarWale tested mileage revealed

    - Claimed fuel efficiency is 27.97kmpl  

    - Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor  

    The Toyota Hyryder is currently one of the most fuel efficient SUVs courtesy of its hybrid powertrain. It packs in good performance for everyday use but what about it’s real world efficiency? Let’s find out through our extensive city and highway fuel efficiency tests.   

    As usual we will filled up its tank to the brim, drove around a predefined route for city and highway runs, as we do for all the cars that we test, returned to the same fuel station and filled up the tank. again. We covered exactly 81.7kms in our city route for which the car used up 4.6-litres of petrol. As for the highway, we covered 93.1kms for which it took only 3.4-litres. So that’s 17.7 kilomters per litre in the city and 28.2 kilometers per litre on the highway. 

    Now these are some incredible figures for a car that weighs 1,300 kilos. So how did it get so close to its claimed efficiency of 27.97 kilometers per litre? Let’s break it down. So we started and ended our fuel efficiency runs in Comfort mode because it’s the default mode every time you get in and start the car. After filling up the tank, the MID showed us distance to empty range of around 600kms but by the end of the test it actually went up to 770kms which gave us a fair idea of how just how far you can go in this hybrid vehicle before filling up. In city driving conditions, the EV mode kicks in as soon as you let go off the throttle or apply braking. 

    Naturally this happened quite often in stop and go traffic and that allowed the car to switch to EV mode and save fuel. However, we noticed that in B mode, the regen is surprisingly audible even at highway speeds. Speaking of which, what’s also surprising is that this car will run on EV mode at speeds of up to 80 to 90kmph, as we found out during our highway test. This is largely why the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is so efficient at highways speeds.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
