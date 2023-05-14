CarWale
    Tata Altroz CNG arrives at dealership ahead of launch

    Haji Chakralwale

    - Expected to launch later this month

    - To be offered in six variants

    Last month, the Indian carmaker, Tata Motors, commenced the bookings of the Altroz CNG with a token amount of Rs. 21,000. The CNG-powered hatchback is due to launch this month and ahead of the price announcement, the model has started reaching dealerships across the country.

    The Altroz CNG will be offered in six variants, namely, XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S), and XZ+ O (S). And among these, the XM+ (S), XZ+ (S), and XZ+ O (S) variants will come equipped with an electrically adjustable sunroof with a voice assist function. 

    In terms of features, the Altroz CNG gets automatic headlamps, cruise control, six airbags, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents. Additionally, it will also come loaded with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a four-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, and more.

    Under the hood, the Altroz CNG will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a twin-cylinder CNG kit. This engine is tuned to produce 85bhp and 113Nm of torque in standard mode. Meanwhile, in CNG mode, it develops 76bhp and 97Nm of peak torque. The transmission option is limited to a five-speed manual gearbox.

    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
