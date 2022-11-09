Toyota Glanza E-CNG launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.43 lakh

- The Toyota Glanza CNG is available in two variants

- The company will announce the prices of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG soon

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the launch of the CNG-powered Glanza, with prices starting at Rs 8.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has also revealed that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG will be launched in India soon. Last week, we at CarWale reported that unofficial bookings of the Glanza CNG had commenced at select dealerships in India.

Toyota India has also commenced bookings for the Glanza E-CNG, which is claimed to return an ARAI-certified mileage of 30.61km/kg. The CNG-powered Toyota Glanza is propelled by a 76bhp, 1.2-litre K-Series engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

Expressing his delight at the occasion, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Being a customer-centric company, TKM believes in placing customer’s interest at the forefront. Our goal at Toyota has always been to serve the market's needs with a clear focus on customers’ aspirations, and by providing the most viable products and services to our customers. With the same vision in mind, we are delighted to announce our foray into the CNG segment, driving in CNG variants for two of our much sought-after offerings, the Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. With the latest addition, we believe that our customers will get more options in the market to choose from, thereby reiterating our philosophy of mobility for all. Apart from the joy of owning a Toyota vehicle, our customers will also benefit from the low cost of ownership and complete peace of mind that Toyota vehicles offer, thus providing mass happiness to all.”

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Toyota Glanza E-CNG (all prices, ex-showroom):

Toyota Glanza E-CNG S: Rs 8.43 lakh

Toyota Glanza E-CNG G: Rs 9.46 lakh