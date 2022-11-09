Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG announced; prices to be announced soon

- Powered by a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine

- Claimed fuel efficiency of 26.1km/kg

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG. To be available in S and G variants, the Hyryder CNG will make use of the 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine and will be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The Hyryder CNG is the first mid-size SUV in the segment to be offered with a CNG alternative and will be sold alongside the strong-hybrid version of the Hyryder. The latter is a combination of an electric motor, a 1.5-litre petrol engine, and a battery pack that work in tandem to produce an output of 114bhp and 144Nm of torque.

Since the Hyryder CNG will be based on the S and G variants, it will be loaded with features such as LED headlamps, reclining rear seats, a touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, tilt and telescopic steering, cruise control, and a rear-view camera.

While Toyota has not given the launch timeline and engine specifications of the Hyryder CNG, we expect more details and prices to be announced in the coming weeks.