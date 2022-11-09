CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG announced; prices to be announced soon

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    744 Views
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG announced; prices to be announced soon

    - Powered by a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine 

    - Claimed fuel efficiency of 26.1km/kg

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG. To be available in S and G variants, the Hyryder CNG will make use of the 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine and will be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Hyryder CNG is the first mid-size SUV in the segment to be offered with a CNG alternative and will be sold alongside the strong-hybrid version of the Hyryder. The latter is a combination of an electric motor, a 1.5-litre petrol engine, and a battery pack that work in tandem to produce an output of 114bhp and 144Nm of torque. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Dashboard

    Since the Hyryder CNG will be based on the S and G variants, it will be loaded with features such as LED headlamps, reclining rear seats, a touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, tilt and telescopic steering, cruise control, and a rear-view camera.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Front View

    While Toyota has not given the launch timeline and engine specifications of the Hyryder CNG, we expect more details and prices to be announced in the coming weeks. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Image
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Harrier, Nexon, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 30,000
     Next 
    Toyota Glanza E-CNG launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.43 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2003 Views
    12 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.54 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.07 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.30 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.45 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.11 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.63 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.72 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.62 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2003 Views
    12 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG announced; prices to be announced soon