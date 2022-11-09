Tata Harrier, Nexon, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 30,000

- Tata Motors announced a price increase of up to 0.9 per cent

Earlier this month, Tata Motors revealed that it would hike the prices across its entire model range. The price rise, which came into effect on 7 November, has resulted in the models getting expensive by 0.9 per cent.

The Tata Harrier will now cost up to Rs 30,000 more, making it the biggest hike among the lot, followed by the Safari, which has now become dearer by up to Rs 20,000. Next in line is the Nexon, prices of which have been increased by up to Rs 18,000.

The Tata Altroz and Tigor will now command a premium of up to Rs 10,000 each compared to the prices last month. The Tiago will cost Rs 8,000 more than the outgoing prices while customers purchasing the Punch will have to shell out an additional amount of up to Rs 7,000. Prices of the Nexon EV and Tigor EV remain unchanged.