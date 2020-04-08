Toyota Fortuner facelift leaked ahead of debut

- Toyota Fortuner facelift receives cosmetic updates to the front and rear profile

- Powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged

Ahead of its debut that could take place in the next few months, leaked images reveal the Toyota Fortuner facelift. As seen in the spy images, the SUV from Toyota receives exterior updates to the front and rear profile.

Up-front, the facelifted Toyota Fortuner receives a redesigned and more aggressive bumper, smaller blacked out grille, reworked headlamps and triangular shaped faux air intakes on either side. The skid plate too receives the blacked-out treatment. At the rear, the model features a refreshed bumper and new LED inserts for the tail lights.

Details regarding changes to the interior of the Toyota Fortuner facelift remain unknown at the moment although we can expect a few feature additions and an updated infotainment system. Engines options are likely to remain unchanged and would include the 2.7-litre petrol engine and 2.8-litre diesel engine. Once launched, rivals to the Toyota Fortuner facelift will include the Ford Endeavour, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace and the Isuzu MU-X.