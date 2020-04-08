Volkswagen Tiguan facelift spotted completely undisguised

- Gets minor updates to its exteriors

- Likely to be launched towards the end of this year

The Volkswagen Tiguan facelift has been spotted testing completely undisguised ahead of its global debut. The spy shots completely reveal the changes that the Tiguan facelift will incorporate. That said, the updates aren’t earth-shattering; in fact, they are quite minor.

It will feature slimmer LED matrix headlamps that are inspired by the new VW Golf. The Tiguan facelift gets a bigger grille and the front bumper is redesigned to keep the looks fresh. In profile, the changes are limited to the new alloy wheel design and slightly tweaked chrome garnish on the doors. However, we can spot some masking tape on the headlamps around the front fender.

Updates to the back include a slightly tweaked bumper and revised LED elements inside the taillights. While we don’t have interior details, we don’t expect it to come with major changes. What is certain though, is that the Tiguan facelift is expected to get an updated infotainment system, a virtual cockpit and more.

Under the hood, the Volkswagen Tiguan will continue with the same engine options. However, the European markets may also get a VW Golf-sourced 1.5-litre petrol motor with mild-hybrid tech. That said, with the uncertainty around the automotive industry amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, a launch timeline isn’t available.

As far as the domestic market is concerned, there are high chances of the Tiguan facelift coming to India as Volkswagen had discontinued the BS4 version here.