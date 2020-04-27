Volkswagen Tiguan GTI could be in works

- Part of expansion plans of Tiguan line-up

- Could be sold in select markets where other GTI models aren’t available

The Volkswagen Tiguan was the German carmaker’s global bestseller in 2019. Having sold around 9,10,926 units last year, the understated SUV has been garnering attention for all the right reasons. Therefore, VW has decided to expand the Tiguan’s portfolio with newer variants. With the upcoming Tiguan facelift, we know a high-performance R version is coming – it was also spotted a few days ago. Now, according to recent reports, Volkswagen is also considering the Tiguan GTI for select markets.

Part of Volkswagen’s plan for the Tiguan includes introducing more trims and packages across the line-up to make it more appealing. The carmaker has already confirmed their plans of enhancing the Tiguan line-up with more performance derivatives as well. The new Tiguan R will be powered by a 330bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with AWD. However, a fully-blown R model would be an expensive preposition especially considering its competition like the X3 M and RS Q5. Hence, a 250bhp GTI trim for the Tiguan will make a viable option. But, the GTI would be limited to few markets across the globe where the Tiguan R won’t make sense and where other VW GTI models aren’t available.

Apart from that, we could also expect VW to introduce an off-road-focused iteration of the Tiguan in the same line as the Atlas Basecamp. This would surely add credibility to the Tiguan’s modest yet adept off-roading capabilities. Apart from that, the AllSpace will surely be introduced with the facelift, whereas, the long-rumoured Tiguan ‘Coupe’ might also see the light of day.

As far as the timeline for the newer Tiguan variants is concerned, we could expect them to arrive in the span of the next three years. The AllSpace and the newer performance versions of the Tiguan are expected to follow only after the facelift goes on sale next year.

Source