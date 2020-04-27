Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen Tiguan GTI could be in works

Volkswagen Tiguan GTI could be in works

April 27, 2020, 05:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
502 Views
Be the first to comment
Volkswagen Tiguan GTI could be in works

- Part of expansion plans of Tiguan line-up

- Could be sold in select markets where other GTI models aren’t available

The Volkswagen Tiguan was the German carmaker’s global bestseller in 2019. Having sold around 9,10,926 units last year, the understated SUV has been garnering attention for all the right reasons. Therefore, VW has decided to expand the Tiguan’s portfolio with newer variants. With the upcoming Tiguan facelift, we know a high-performance R version is coming – it was also spotted a few days ago. Now, according to recent reports, Volkswagen is also considering the Tiguan GTI for select markets.

Part of Volkswagen’s plan for the Tiguan includes introducing more trims and packages across the line-up to make it more appealing. The carmaker has already confirmed their plans of enhancing the Tiguan line-up with more performance derivatives as well. The new Tiguan R will be powered by a 330bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with AWD. However, a fully-blown R model would be an expensive preposition especially considering its competition like the X3 M and RS Q5. Hence, a 250bhp GTI trim for the Tiguan will make a viable option. But, the GTI would be limited to few markets across the globe where the Tiguan R won’t make sense and where other VW GTI models aren’t available.  

Apart from that, we could also expect VW to introduce an off-road-focused iteration of the Tiguan in the same line as the Atlas Basecamp. This would surely add credibility to the Tiguan’s modest yet adept off-roading capabilities. Apart from that, the AllSpace will surely be introduced with the facelift, whereas, the long-rumoured Tiguan ‘Coupe’ might also see the light of day.

As far as the timeline for the newer Tiguan variants is concerned, we could expect them to arrive in the span of the next three years. The AllSpace and the newer performance versions of the Tiguan are expected to follow only after the facelift goes on sale next year.

Source

  • Volkswagen
  • Tiguan
  • Volkswagen Tiguan
  • GTi
  • Tiguan AllSpace
  • Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
  • Volkswagen Tiguan R
  • Tiguan R
  • Tiguan GTI
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 39.58 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 41.89 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 38.63 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 39.58 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 39.91 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 37.01 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 40.24 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 37.1 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 37.59 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

So what’s there to know about the Volkswagen Pa ...

2588 Likes
239427 Views

Volkswagen T-Roc Launch | A Jeep Compass Rival In Chic Clothing | CarWale

Volkswagen T-Roc Launch | A Jeep Compass Rival In Chic Clothing | CarWale

Volkswagen has launched the T-Roc at Rs 19.99 lakh ...

795 Likes
76281 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in