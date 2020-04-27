New Mercedes Benz E63AMG facelift spotted

- Small electric motor to optimise fuel economy and offer more spirited launches

- The 0-100kmph time expected to drop to about 3.2 seconds

After we spied the Mercedes E63AMG last month, our spy photographers have now shot the sedan version doing the rounds at the Nürburgring.

As this prototype’s camouflage can hardly mask the updates, you’ll agree that the restyled head lamps (from the GLC facelift), along with the Panamericana-grille gives this iteration a fresh nose. Previously reserved for the AMG GT family of sports cars, the Panamericana grille infuses the much needed sporty dose of styling.

Additionally, reports state that the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 will continue to do duties in this version, albeit in a tweaked form. The change could be brought about by the addition of a 48V electrical system; one that boosts power by around 22bhp/250Nm when the battery is fully charged.

Sources add that Mercedes is expected to officially reveal the face-lifted E63 in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to the CarWale news section.