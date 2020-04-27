Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Mercedes Benz E63AMG facelift spotted

New Mercedes Benz E63AMG facelift spotted

April 27, 2020, 06:00 PM IST by Santosh Nair
272 Views
Be the first to comment
New Mercedes Benz E63AMG facelift spotted

- Small electric motor to optimise fuel economy and offer more spirited launches

- The 0-100kmph time expected to drop to about 3.2 seconds

After we spied the Mercedes E63AMG last month, our spy photographers have now shot the sedan version doing the rounds at the Nürburgring.

As this prototype’s camouflage can hardly mask the updates, you’ll agree that the restyled head lamps (from the GLC facelift), along with the Panamericana-grille gives this iteration a fresh nose. Previously reserved for the AMG GT family of sports cars, the Panamericana grille infuses the much needed sporty dose of styling.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Exterior

Additionally, reports state that the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 will continue to do duties in this version, albeit in a tweaked form. The change could be brought about by the addition of a 48V electrical system; one that boosts power by around 22bhp/250Nm when the battery is fully charged. 

Sources add that Mercedes is expected to officially reveal the face-lifted E63 in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to the CarWale news section.

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Mercedes Benz E Class
  • E Class
  • New
  • face lift
  • updated
  • E-Class E 63 AMG S 4MATIC +
  • 2020 model
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 70.17 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 74.29 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 66.91 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 70.17 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 72.34 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 65.59 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 72.4 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 65.94 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 66.63 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Mercedes-Benz GLA Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz GLA Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the latest avatar of th ...

27 Likes
5017 Views

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

515 Likes
42413 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in