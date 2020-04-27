Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Mercedes-Benz GLA listed on official website; bookings open

New Mercedes-Benz GLA listed on official website; bookings open

April 27, 2020, 06:45 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
610 Views
Be the first to comment
New Mercedes-Benz GLA listed on official website; bookings open

- Mercedes-Benz opens bookings for new GLA

- The model was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz has listed the new GLA on the company’s website ahead of its launch that will take place later this year. The company has also begun accepting bookings for the model, which made its debut in India at the Auto Expo 2020.

Based on the same MFA platform that underpins the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine, the new GLA features a new exterior design on the outside and feature updates for the interior. Engine options on the model are expected to include the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. A 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor offered in the international markets cannot be ruled either while AMG variant is likely to arrive later.

Mercedes-Benz New GLA Interior

Exterior highlights of the new Mercedes-Benz GLA include multi-beam LED headlamps, new LED tail lights, single slat grille with diamond inserts, longer wheelbase and dual exhaust tips. Inside, the model will come equipped with a large single piece screen that features the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, MBUX, wireless charging, multifunctional steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, easy pack tail –gate, front seat adjustment with memory function, ambient lighting and vario-seat function.

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • New GLA
  • Mercedes-Benz New GLA
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Mercedes-Benz GLA Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz GLA Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the latest avatar of th ...

27 Likes
5017 Views

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

515 Likes
42413 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in