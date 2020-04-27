New Mercedes-Benz GLA listed on official website; bookings open

- Mercedes-Benz opens bookings for new GLA

- The model was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz has listed the new GLA on the company’s website ahead of its launch that will take place later this year. The company has also begun accepting bookings for the model, which made its debut in India at the Auto Expo 2020.

Based on the same MFA platform that underpins the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine, the new GLA features a new exterior design on the outside and feature updates for the interior. Engine options on the model are expected to include the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. A 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor offered in the international markets cannot be ruled either while AMG variant is likely to arrive later.

Exterior highlights of the new Mercedes-Benz GLA include multi-beam LED headlamps, new LED tail lights, single slat grille with diamond inserts, longer wheelbase and dual exhaust tips. Inside, the model will come equipped with a large single piece screen that features the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, MBUX, wireless charging, multifunctional steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, easy pack tail –gate, front seat adjustment with memory function, ambient lighting and vario-seat function.