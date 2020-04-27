BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 prices start at Rs 31.70 lakh

- BS6 Mahindra Alturas is offered only in the 4WD variant

- The model is powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel engine

Prices for the BS6-compliant Mahindra Alturas G4 start at Rs 31.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the model, which is available in a single variant equipped with 4WD, recently began for an amount of Rs 50,000.

Powertrain options on the BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 include a 2.2.-litre, four cylinder diesel engine that produces 178bhp and 420Nm of torque. This engine comes paired to a Mercedes-Benz sourced seven-speed automatic transmission.

The Mahindra Alturas G4, in the BS6 format, is offered in five colours including Napoli Black, Regal Blue, Pearl White, Lake Side Brown and Dsat Silver. Feature highlights of the model include eight-way power adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, ambient lighting, Nappa leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, memory function for driver seat, nine airbags, powered tail gate and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system.