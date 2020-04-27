Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 prices start at Rs 31.70 lakh

BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 prices start at Rs 31.70 lakh

April 27, 2020, 07:30 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
258 Views
Be the first to comment
BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 prices start at Rs 31.70 lakh

- BS6 Mahindra Alturas is offered only in the 4WD variant

- The model is powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel engine

Prices for the BS6-compliant Mahindra Alturas G4 start at Rs 31.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the model, which is available in a single variant equipped with 4WD, recently began for an amount of Rs 50,000.

Powertrain options on the BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 include a 2.2.-litre, four cylinder diesel engine that produces 178bhp and 420Nm of torque. This engine comes paired to a Mercedes-Benz sourced seven-speed automatic transmission.

The Mahindra Alturas G4, in the BS6 format, is offered in five colours including Napoli Black, Regal Blue, Pearl White, Lake Side Brown and Dsat Silver. Feature highlights of the model include eight-way power adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, ambient lighting, Nappa leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, memory function for driver seat, nine airbags, powered tail gate and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

  • Mahindra
  • Mahindra Alturas G4
  • Alturas G4
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Mahindra Alturas G4 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 33.73 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 34.81 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 33.09 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 33.18 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 33.56 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 31.29 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 33.81 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 30.55 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 31.4 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

1898 Likes
129282 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

3006 Likes
341575 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in