  Mercedes-Benz GLA revealed in India at the Auto Expo 2020, Launch in October

Mercedes-Benz GLA revealed in India at the Auto Expo 2020, Launch in October

February 05, 2020, 02:01 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1199 Views
German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz revealed the new GLA in India at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 event in the country. The smallest SUV in the Three-Pointed Star line-up will be launched in India in October. 

 This Mercedes-Benz is based on a new design language and gets more interior features. The SUV is based on the MFA platform that also underpins the new A-Class, however, the new GLA features a new exterior design.  In terms of dimensions, the new GLA is now longer and taller as compared to its predecessor. 

In the international market, the Mercedes-Benz GLA is powered by a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine making 161bhp. A plug-in hybrid variant is expected to join the line-up later. As for the interior, the model receives a fully digital instrument console, fighter-jet style AC vents, new touchpad and coloured HUD.

Internationally, the GLA is available in two variants – GLA 200 and the AMG GLA 35. The entry-level model will be powered by a 1.3-litre, turbocharged petrol engine with 163bhp. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-AMG GLA35 will be powered by a 2.0L, turbocharged unit that produces 306bhp. The powertrains that are most likely to come to India are the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder BS6 petrol and diesel engine options. 

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • New GLA
  • Mercedes-Benz New GLA
