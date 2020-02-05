Please Tell Us Your City

  Mahindra eKUV100 launched at Rs 8.25 lakhs at Auto Expo 2020

Mahindra eKUV100 launched at Rs 8.25 lakhs at Auto Expo 2020

February 05, 2020, 01:49 PM IST by Siddharth
Mahindra eKUV100 launched at Rs 8.25 lakhs at Auto Expo 2020

- Most affordable electric SUV in India, undercutting the Tata Nexon EV

- Exterior design not too different from KUV100 NXT

- 15kWh battery pack, claimed range of 147 km on one charge

- Gets connected car technology, pre-cooling feature

Two years after it was first shown, Mahindra has launched the eKUV100 in India at a mouth-watering price of Rs 8.25 lakhs, ex-showroom Delhi. The eKUV100 becomes the most affordable electric SUV in the country, undercutting the Tata Nexon EV by a significant margin.

Mahindra eKUV100 Front Left Three-Quarter

The eKUV100 looks very much like the KUV100 NXT but with typical electric vehicle features like a grille delete at the front, low resistance tyres and aerodynamically efficient wheel covers. Inside, the KUV’s unique floating gear-lever now controls an automatic transmission.

Mahindra eKUV100 Dashboard

Mahindra has not stated the battery pack capacity of the eKUV100, though it claims it has enough for a range of 147km on a single charge. The liquid-cooled battery has fast charging capability with 0-80 percent charge taking about an hour. The electric motor, which powers the front wheels, has a maximum output of 54bhp and 120Nm.

Mahindra eKUV100 Engine Bay

A highlight of the eKUV100 is its connected car technology, this allows for remote diagnostics, remote door lock/unlock, location tracking and battery status updates through a smartphone app. The app can be used to pre-cool the cabin of the eKUV100, a unique feature on any car of this price segment. Details about availability, prices in other cities and charging infrastructure are awaited.  

