Mahindra eKUV100 launched at Rs 8.25 lakhs at Auto Expo 2020

Two years after it was first shown, Mahindra has launched the eKUV100 in India at a mouth-watering price of Rs 8.25 lakhs, ex-showroom Delhi. The eKUV100 becomes the most affordable electric SUV in the country, undercutting the Tata Nexon EV by a significant margin.

The eKUV100 looks very much like the KUV100 NXT but with typical electric vehicle features like a grille delete at the front, low resistance tyres and aerodynamically efficient wheel covers. Inside, the KUV’s unique floating gear-lever now controls an automatic transmission.

Mahindra has not stated the battery pack capacity of the eKUV100, though it claims it has enough for a range of 147km on a single charge. The liquid-cooled battery has fast charging capability with 0-80 percent charge taking about an hour. The electric motor, which powers the front wheels, has a maximum output of 54bhp and 120Nm.

A highlight of the eKUV100 is its connected car technology, this allows for remote diagnostics, remote door lock/unlock, location tracking and battery status updates through a smartphone app. The app can be used to pre-cool the cabin of the eKUV100, a unique feature on any car of this price segment. Details about availability, prices in other cities and charging infrastructure are awaited.