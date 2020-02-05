Please Tell Us Your City

Mahindra Funster concept debuts at Auto Expo 2020

February 05, 2020, 12:20 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Mahindra Funster concept debuts at Auto Expo 2020

- Mahindra Funster concept previews the next-gen XUV500

- Design study more than a preview of production model

- 4 electric motor provide virtual all-time AWD

- 59.1kWh battery enables range of 520km on a single charge

Mahindra has pulled the covers off the Funster concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. Propelling the model are four electric motors with a combined output of 308bhp, claimed 0-100kmph time is 5 seconds. A 59.1kWh battery enables a claimed range of 520km on a single charge.

Mahindra New XUV500 Interior

The Mahindra Funster concept previews the second generation XUV500 and is a part of the brand’s four electric vehicle showcase at the biennial motor show held in Delhi. These models include the eKUV100, eXUV300 and the Atom quadricycle.

Mahindra New XUV500 Rear Right Three-Quarter

Design wise, the Mahindra Funster concept features the signature Mahindra grille with multiple vertical slats, inverted L-shaped headlamps, fog light clusters with LED strips, illuminated logo, one-piece slanting tail lights, large fenders and alloy wheels with blue coloured accents. The Funster also features butterfly opening doors and a frame-less front windshield.

