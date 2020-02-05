MG 360 MPV (Maruti Ertiga rival) showcased at Auto Expo 2020

- MG's rival to the Maruti Ertiga and Mahindra Marazzo

- Gets a 103bhp/135Nm 1.5-litre petrol motor

- It is a rebadged Baojun 360

MG Motor India has taken the wraps off the 360 MPV at the Auto Expo 2020. The mid-size MPV is a rebadged version of the Baojun 360, which is on sale in China. If launched in India, the MG 360 MPV will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, XL6 and the Mahindra Marazzo.

While this is just a showcase, MG Motor India has revealed that it may launch 360 MPV in India is there's enough market demand for the product. The MPV measures 4,615mm in length, 1,735mm in width, 1,660mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,750mm.

The 360 MPV comes packed with features like a free-standing eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, fully-digital instrument console and automatic climate control. The six-seat MPV gets captain chairs in the middle row and a bench-type seat at the back.

Under the hood, it is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol motor that makes 103bhp and 135Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a CVT automatic. There's no diesel motor on offer, and we don't expect MG to launch it with an oil burner either.