Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG 360 MPV (Maruti Ertiga rival) showcased at Auto Expo 2020

MG 360 MPV (Maruti Ertiga rival) showcased at Auto Expo 2020

February 05, 2020, 12:18 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
10860 Views
Be the first to comment
MG 360 MPV (Maruti Ertiga rival) showcased at Auto Expo 2020

- MG's rival to the Maruti Ertiga and Mahindra Marazzo

- Gets a 103bhp/135Nm 1.5-litre petrol motor

- It is a rebadged Baojun 360

MG Motor India has taken the wraps off the 360 MPV at the Auto Expo 2020. The mid-size MPV is a rebadged version of the Baojun 360, which is on sale in China. If launched in India, the MG 360 MPV will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, XL6 and the Mahindra Marazzo.

MG Gloster Exterior

While this is just a showcase, MG Motor India has revealed that it may launch 360 MPV in India is there's enough market demand for the product. The MPV measures 4,615mm in length, 1,735mm in width, 1,660mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,750mm.

MG Gloster Interior

The 360 MPV comes packed with features like a free-standing eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, fully-digital instrument console and automatic climate control. The six-seat MPV gets captain chairs in the middle row and a bench-type seat at the back.

MG Gloster Interior

Under the hood, it is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol motor that makes 103bhp and 135Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a CVT automatic. There's no diesel motor on offer, and we don't expect MG to launch it with an oil burner either.

MG Gloster Exterior
  • Auto Expo
  • MG
  • Gloster
  • 360
  • MG 360
  • 360 MPV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

MG Marvel X Explained Auto Expo 2020

MG Marvel X Explained Auto Expo 2020

The showstopper at the MG stall was the Marvel X e ...

9 Likes
757 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

333 Likes
167366 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift

6th Feb 2020

8L - ₹ 11L
Maruti Suzuki Ignis FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift

7th Feb 2020

5L - ₹ 8L
Land Rover New Discovery SportLand Rover New Discovery Sport

Feb 2020

45L - ₹ 70L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Internet. Electric. What's Next?

#MGAtAutoExpo

Explore More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in