Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Renault K-ZE (electric Kwid) debuts at the Auto Expo 2020

Renault K-ZE (electric Kwid) debuts at the Auto Expo 2020

February 05, 2020, 12:09 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
1840 Views
Be the first to comment
Renault K-ZE (electric Kwid) debuts at the Auto Expo 2020

- The K-ZE is an electric version of the Kwid

- Powered by a 26.8 kWh battery pack

Renault Kwid Exterior

Renault India has showcased the K-ZE at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. This is the electric version of the Kwid which is already on sale in the international markets and might also be launched in the country soon.

The K-ZE is powered by a 26.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The front-axle mounted motor produces 44bhp of power and 125Nm of torque. Moreover, the City K-ZE is based on the same CMF-A platform as the Kwid and is reportedly capable of hitting a top speed of 105kmph. At constant 60kmph, the claimed range is 350 kilometres while under the NEDC cycle it is around 271 kilometres.

Renault Kwid Exterior

Similar to the facelifted Kwid in India, the K-ZE gets a sleek pair of lights on top and a larger headlamp unit lower down the bumper. However, the grille design is different. That said, the entire styling of the K-ZE, both on the inside and out, are similar to the Kwid on sale in India.

Renault Kwid Exterior

Renault has no immediate plans to introduce the electric version of the Kwid in India. However, we believe that given the recent electrification push by manufacturers in the country, the French carmaker won’t want to be left behind.

Renault Kwid Exterior
  • Auto Expo
  • Renault
  • EV
  • Renault KWID
  • KWID
  • K-ZE
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Renault Kwid Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.67 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 3.67 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 3.29 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 3.75 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 3.62 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 3.41 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 3.56 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 3.42 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 3.41 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

2019 Renault Kwid SUV Styling With A Compact Foot Print

2019 Renault Kwid SUV Styling With A Compact Foot Print

What we have here is the new and updated Renault K ...

107 Likes
23222 Views

Renault Triber Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

Renault Triber Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

We took the ultra-modular Renault Triber for a jou ...

214 Likes
110773 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift

6th Feb 2020

8L - ₹ 11L
Maruti Suzuki Ignis FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift

7th Feb 2020

5L - ₹ 8L
Land Rover New Discovery SportLand Rover New Discovery Sport

Feb 2020

45L - ₹ 70L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Internet. Electric. What's Next?

#MGAtAutoExpo

Explore More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in