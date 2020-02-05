Renault K-ZE (electric Kwid) debuts at the Auto Expo 2020

- The K-ZE is an electric version of the Kwid

- Powered by a 26.8 kWh battery pack

Renault India has showcased the K-ZE at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. This is the electric version of the Kwid which is already on sale in the international markets and might also be launched in the country soon.

The K-ZE is powered by a 26.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The front-axle mounted motor produces 44bhp of power and 125Nm of torque. Moreover, the City K-ZE is based on the same CMF-A platform as the Kwid and is reportedly capable of hitting a top speed of 105kmph. At constant 60kmph, the claimed range is 350 kilometres while under the NEDC cycle it is around 271 kilometres.

Similar to the facelifted Kwid in India, the K-ZE gets a sleek pair of lights on top and a larger headlamp unit lower down the bumper. However, the grille design is different. That said, the entire styling of the K-ZE, both on the inside and out, are similar to the Kwid on sale in India.

Renault has no immediate plans to introduce the electric version of the Kwid in India. However, we believe that given the recent electrification push by manufacturers in the country, the French carmaker won’t want to be left behind.