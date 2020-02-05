Hyundai showcases Grand i10 Nios 1.0-litre turbo petrol at Auto Expo 2020

-Three-cylinder GDi petrol engine producing 98bhp/171Nm mated to a five-speed manual

-Expected to be launched later this year

Hyundai has showcased a 1.0-litre turbo petrol version of the Grand i10 Nios at the Auto Expo 2020. This engine is already on offer with the Aura compact sedan as well as the Venue compact SUV.

This is a three-cylinder GDi turbo charged unit producing 98bhp/171Nm and mated to a five-speed manual gearbox sending power to the front wheels. It will be offered in a new variant called Turbo which sits between the Sportz and top-spec Asta variant.

The Nios 1.0-litre turbo petrol will be a unique offering amongst its rivals that consist of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo and Mahindra KUV100. We expect Hyundai to price it around a lakh more than the 1.2-litre Asta manual variant.