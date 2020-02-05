Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  Hyundai showcases Grand i10 Nios 1.0-litre turbo petrol at Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai showcases Grand i10 Nios 1.0-litre turbo petrol at Auto Expo 2020

February 05, 2020, 12:07 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
Hyundai showcases Grand i10 Nios 1.0-litre turbo petrol at Auto Expo 2020

-Three-cylinder GDi petrol engine producing 98bhp/171Nm mated to a five-speed manual

-Expected to be launched later this year

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Exterior

Hyundai has showcased a 1.0-litre turbo petrol version of the Grand i10 Nios at the Auto Expo 2020. This engine is already on offer with the Aura compact sedan as well as the Venue compact SUV. 

This is a three-cylinder GDi turbo charged unit producing 98bhp/171Nm and mated to a five-speed manual gearbox sending power to the front wheels. It will be offered in a new variant called Turbo which sits between the Sportz and top-spec Asta variant. 

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Exterior

The Nios 1.0-litre turbo petrol will be a unique offering amongst its rivals that consist of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo and Mahindra KUV100. We expect Hyundai to price it around a lakh more than the 1.2-litre Asta manual variant. 

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.95 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.21 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.64 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.03 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.03 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.79 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 5.92 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.67 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.68 Lakhs onwards

