  • Mahindra eXUV300 debuts at Auto Expo 2020, launch in 2021

Mahindra eXUV300 debuts at Auto Expo 2020, launch in 2021

February 05, 2020, 12:03 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Mahindra eXUV300 debuts at Auto Expo 2020, launch in 2021

- Mahindra eXUV300 has a range of 300kms in a single charge

- The model is available in two variants including Standard and Extended Range

Mahindra has unveiled the electric version of the XUV300, dubbed the eXUV300. Upon launch in 2021, the model will be available in two variants including Standard and Extended Range.

The eXUV300 debuts a new design language for Mahindra Electric, it differentiates itself from its ICE powered sibling with the help of an aero grille, new alloy wheels and redesigned bumpers. Details regarding the price remain scarce at the moment although we expect the company to price it around the Rs 10 lakh range.

Powering the Mahindra eXUV300 is a battery developed by Mahindra Electric in association with LG Chem. This high-density Lithium Ion battery pack is said to return a range of 300km in a single charge. Once launched, the model will rival against the Tata Nexon EV.

  • Mahindra
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • XUV300
  • Auto Expo 2020
  • eXUV300
  • XUV300 elecric
Mahindra XUV300 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 9.73 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 10.11 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 9.35 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 9.73 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.81 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 9.25 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 9.65 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.27 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 9.25 Lakhs onwards

