  Home
  News
  • MG RC6 sedan debuts at the Auto Expo 2020

MG RC6 sedan debuts at the Auto Expo 2020

February 05, 2020, 11:57 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
MG RC6 sedan debuts at the Auto Expo 2020

- First sedan from MG in India

- Expected to rival the likes of Skoda Superb

MG Gloster Exterior

MG took the stage at the Auto Expo 2020 with a slew of India debuts. Apart from the Marvel X, MG3, and ZS petrol, MG also showcased the new RC6 sedan. The five-seater is expected to be launched in the Indian market as well and will be positioned as a premium sedan in the leagues of the Superb.

MG Gloster Exterior

Globally sold as Baojun RC-6, the sedan measures 4925x1880x1580mm with a wheelbase of 2800mm. This means it is slightly bigger than the Skoda Superb. But the unconventional body style is the RC6' forte. It has a sloping roofline like a coupe, but raised ground clearance like a crossover. It’s even got cladding on both bumpers and on the running board. There are elements present all across the exterior which are akin to other MG vehicles like the chrome studded grille, large headlamps and sleeker pair of taillamps.

MG Gloster Exterior

On the inside, the RC6 packs all the features expected from a premium sedan and more. There is the Mercedes-Benz’ MBUX style dual-screen set up behind the wheel giving out a plethora of information. Apart from that, there’s high-quality material used all around the cabin which gets a host of creature comfort as well. Under the hood, there’s a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine making 155bhp and 250Nm. It can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission.

MG Gloster Exterior

Although there’s no timeline about the market launch of the RC6 sedan in India, we expect it to hit the showrooms by 2021. Pricing would be a crucial factor for MG competing against the well-established rivals. It also remains to be seen how well the Indian car buyers receive the unconventional styling of the RC6.

MG Gloster Exterior
