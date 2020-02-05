Hyundai showcases walking car concept at Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai has revealed the Walking Car Concept, also known as the ‘Elevate’ which, as Hyundai claims, would be the first responder that will come to save human lives in case of natural calamities (forest fire, earthquake, hurricane, or flood). The production model will be useful in search,rescue and humanitarian aid missions to reach and get immediate help to those in need.

The Elevate concept is based on a modular EV platform with the capability to switch different bodies in specific situations. The robotic leg architecture has five degrees of freedom along with wheel hub propulsion motors and is enabled by the latest in electric actuator technology. The company claims that this design is uniquely capable of both mammalian and reptilian walking gaits, allowing it to move in any direction. The legs also fold up into a stowed drive-mode, where power to the joints is cut, and the use of an integrated passive suspension system maximises battery efficiency.

The technology allows Elevate to drive at highway speeds just like any other vehicle. But then, regular vehicles cannot climb a five foot wall, step over a five foot gap, walk over diverse terrain, and achieve a 15 foot wide track width, all while keeping its body and passengers completely level. Furthermore, the combination of wheeled motion with articulating legs provide a new paradigm of mobility by enabling faster walking speeds, unique dynamic driving postures and torsional control at the end of each leg.