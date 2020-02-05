Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Volkswagen Taigun showcased at Auto Expo 2020; India launch by mid-2021

Volkswagen Taigun showcased at Auto Expo 2020; India launch by mid-2021

February 05, 2020, 02:10 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
1667 Views
Be the first to comment
Volkswagen Taigun showcased at Auto Expo 2020; India launch by mid-2021

The Volkswagen Taigun has been showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. This rival to the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta will be launched in India by mid 2021.

The Taigun is a mid-size SUV that is a part of the Volkswagen Group's 'India 2.0' project. It is based on the MQB A0-IN platform, which has been heavily localized for the Indian market. The India-spec Taigun is largely similar to the China-spec Volkswagen T-Cross, but gets chrome detailing to appeal to the Indian masses. 

Volkswagen Taigun Exterior

Volkswagen says that the Taigun has over 90 per cent localisation, but is aiming for 95 per cent in order to bring the cost down. Considering the high local content, we expect Volkswagen to launch the Taigun in the price bracket of Rs 10-16 lakhs (ex-showroom). The SUV is targeted towards young urban millennials and women customers. 

Volkswagen Taigun Exterior

Volkswagen has not revealed the engine specifications of the Taigun. However, it is expected to  be offered with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI motor. Higher variants could get a 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol motor. Transmission options will include both, manual as well as DSG automatic gearboxes.

  • Volkswagen
  • Taigun
  • Volkswagen Taigun
  • Auto Expo 2020
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
