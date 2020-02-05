Mercedes-AMG GT 63S launched in India at Rs 2.42 crore

Mercedes-AMG has launched the GT63 S 4M in India at Rs 2.42 crore (ex-showroom, India). The world’s fastest four door coupe has been showcased alongside the AMG A35 4M Limousine. The GT63 S is based on the MRA platform shared with the current generation E-Class and other larger sedans in the Mercedes family.

The coupe is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine that produces 630bhp and 900Nm of torque. The high performance engine comes mated to a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT 9G gearbox. Power is delivered to all four wheels which enables the vehicle to attain a top speed of 315kmph.

In terms of features, it gets twin 12.3-inch display setup long with the MBUX system, a new steering wheel, and a touchpad on the centre console. The new GT 63 S competes against the likes of the Porsche Panamera Turb in the limited world of four-door performance cars.