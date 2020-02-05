Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-AMG GT 63S launched in India at Rs 2.42 crore

Mercedes-AMG GT 63S launched in India at Rs 2.42 crore

February 05, 2020, 02:14 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
704 Views
Be the first to comment
Mercedes-AMG GT 63S launched in India at Rs 2.42 crore

Mercedes-AMG has launched the GT63 S 4M in India at Rs 2.42 crore (ex-showroom, India). The world’s fastest four door coupe has been showcased alongside the AMG A35 4M Limousine. The GT63 S is based on the MRA platform shared with the current generation E-Class and other larger sedans in the Mercedes family. 

The coupe is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine that produces 630bhp and 900Nm of torque. The high performance engine comes mated to a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT 9G gearbox. Power is delivered to all four wheels which enables the vehicle to attain a top speed of 315kmph. 

In terms of features, it gets twin 12.3-inch display setup long with the MBUX system, a new steering wheel, and a touchpad on the centre console. The new GT 63 S competes against the likes of the Porsche Panamera Turb in the limited world of four-door performance cars.

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
  • Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 2.75 Crores onwards
Bangalore₹ 3.03 Crores onwards
New Delhi₹ 2.79 Crores onwards
Pune₹ 2.75 Crores onwards
Hyderabad₹ 2.88 Crores onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 2.8 Crores onwards
Chennai₹ 2.91 Crores onwards
Kolkata₹ 2.68 Crores onwards
Chandigarh₹ 2.71 Crores onwards

Popular Videos

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Features Explained

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Features Explained

We show you some of the most extravagant featur ...

30 Likes
3026 Views

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

419 Likes
34434 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift

6th Feb 2020

8L - ₹ 11L
Maruti Suzuki Ignis FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift

7th Feb 2020

5L - ₹ 8L
Land Rover New Discovery SportLand Rover New Discovery Sport

Feb 2020

45L - ₹ 70L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Internet. Electric. What's Next?

#MGAtAutoExpo

Explore More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in