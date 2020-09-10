Mercedes-Benz launches ‘Unlock with Mercedes-Benz’ customer campaign

- The new campaign by Mercedes-Benz features a range of benefits on select models

- The company will also offer connected safety features

Mercedes-Benz has launched a new customer campaign, christened ‘Unlock New Journeys with Mercedes-Benz’. The campaign aims at connecting with the customer sentiments and inspiring them to unlock themselves, explore new journeys, new experiences, and recreate the moments of excitement of owning a new Mercedes-Benz. It has been rolled-out across markets starting from the first week of September and will last until the festive period.

The company will offer a range of customer benefits as a part of the program. The C-Class will be available with an EMI starting at Rs 39,999, while the E-Class is offered with an EMI starting at Rs 49,999. The GLC can be availed with an EMI starting at Rs 44,444. All three models also include benefits in the form of a rate of interest of 7.99 per cent, and complimentary first-year insurance.

Mercedes-Benz will also offer connected safety features for customers round-the-clock. A few of these features include breakdown management, emergency call services, information call, and me call services.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Customers are at the centre of all our activities and it remains our endeavor to listen to their wishes and aspirations, and keep them excited with our products and brand offerings. The essence of the ‘Unlock with Mercedes-Benz’ campaign is to revive the customer sentiment by inspiring them to unlock their desires, aspirations, and their dreams; enabling them to undertake new journeys, new roads, and discover new adventures with a Mercedes. We introduce this campaign with the aim of unlocking these aspects of a customers’ aspiration, which they have been missing out. This campaign will assist customers with financial and ownership solutions as well, which have been curated specifically to ‘Unlock’ the desires and aspirations. We are confident the campaign has compelling choices for aspiring customers to drive home a select range of Mercedes-Benz models this festive season. As markets gradually unlock with the onset of the festive season, this is also the time when customers want to celebrate and we are optimistic this in-turn will drive market sentiments. At Mercedes-Benz India, we are unlocking across markets, following all the social distancing protocols, and adhering to all safety and sanitization measures.”