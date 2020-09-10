Discount up to Rs 2.10 lakh on Kia Carnival in September 2020

Select Kia Motors India dealerships are offering huge discounts on the Carnival MPV in September 2020. These benefits are offered in the form of exchange bonus, corporate discounts, free accessories, and maintenance packages.

Launched in February this year, the Kia Carnival is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 80,000, a corporate discount of Rs 46,000, three years unlimited kilometres maintenance package of Rs 48,000, and a rear-seat entertainment package worth Rs 36,560. The latter can be availed only with the Premium and Prestige trims.

The Kia Carnival is priced between Rs 24.95 lakh and Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model is offered in three trims that include Premium, Prestige, and Limousine. The MPV is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 197bhp and 440Nm of torque. This motor is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. We have driven the Carnival, and to read our review, click here.

The Kia Carnival was the second product from the Korean brand to be launched in India, after the Seltos. The company will introduce its third model and the second locally produced car for the local market later this month, known as the Sonet. To know all about the sub-four metre SUV, you can click here.