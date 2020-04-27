Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Datsun Redi-GO facelift teased ahead of launch

Datsun Redi-GO facelift teased ahead of launch

April 27, 2020, 04:24 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
589 Views
Be the first to comment
Datsun Redi-GO facelift teased ahead of launch

- Datsun Redi-GO facelift to be launched soon

- The model will be powered by BS6-compliant engines

Datsun India has shared teaser images of the Redi-GO facelift ahead of its launch that is likely to take place once the lockdown ends. The brand has shared two images, revealing a few details of the front and side profile of the car.

As seen in the teaser image, the Datsun Redi-GO facelift features L-shaped DRLs, a new octagonal shaped grille with a chrome surround, LED headlamps and the Datsun badging on the fender. Also on offer will be contrast coloured faux skid plates, roof mounted conventional antenna, integrated spoiler, LED tail lights and alloy wheels.

Datsun redi-GO Facelift Exterior

Inside, the Datsun Redi-GO facelift could come equipped with new upholstery, updated infotainment system and a revised instrument console. The model will also be updated to comply with the crash test and safety norms.

Powertrain options on the facelifted Datsun Redi-GO could include the same 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines, albeit in the BS6 format. The former produces 54bhp and 72Nm of torque while the latter produces 67bhp and 91Nm of torque in their current state of tune. A five-speed manual transmission is expected to be offered as standard while an AMT unit could be limited to the 1.0-litre variant.

  • Datsun
  • redi-GO Facelift
  • Datsun redi-GO Facelift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

688 Likes
112998 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in