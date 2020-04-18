Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Volkswagen Tiguan is the global bestseller for the company in 2019

Volkswagen Tiguan is the global bestseller for the company in 2019

April 18, 2020, 11:31 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
545 Views
Be the first to comment
Volkswagen Tiguan is the global bestseller for the company in 2019

- Volkswagen produced 9,10,926 units of the Tiguan in 2019

- Volkswagen Tiguan is the bestselling SUV in Europe

German car manufacturer, Volkswagen has surpassed the production barrier of six million units in 2020. A total of 9,10,926 units of the SUV were manufactured in 2019 alone. This makes the Tiguan the bestselling car for the Volkswagen Group. Volkswagen sells the Tiguan in 80 per cent of the global market. The company further adds that the Tiguan is one of the three most popular sport utility vehicle in the world. The Volkswagen Tiguan has also emerged as the bestselling SUV in Europe. 

On an average, Volkswagen reportedly produced a Tiguan every 35 seconds in one of the company’s factories last year. The first generation Volkswagen Tiguan was globally revealed in 2007 at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, followed by its launch later that year. Since its debut in 2007, Volkswagen has increased annual production from 1,20,000 units to just shy of 9,11,000 units. 

The second generation of the Tiguan was introduced in the international markets in April 2016. The SUV was constructed using the Modular Transverse Toolkit (MQB) for the first time. The interior was considerably roomier due to the extra wheelbase, while new assist systems enhanced the vehicle’s active safety. The product line was revamped again in 2017 with the debut of a second Tiguan Model - an XL version with a wheelbase extended by 110mm, offering up to seven seats, and a bespoke design.

  • Volkswagen
  • Tiguan
  • Volkswagen Tiguan
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
