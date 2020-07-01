Volkswagen Tiguan facelift breaks cover

- Also gets a more powerful R model

We have seen it in many teasers and endless spied images. But now, the updated Volkswagen Tiguan is here. The Tiguan is a globally successful product for Volkswagen Group with more than 9.1 lakh units produced in 2019 alone and six million sold since its introduction. The updated SUV now gets styling updates with more tech than before. And joining the line-up is the potent R model.

Appearance-wise, the new nose wears a restyled grille and redesigned LED headlamps inspired by the eighth-gen Golf and updated Touareg.Even the front bumper now looks sportier with larger air intakes. At the back, the changes are barely visible, but VW says the ‘Tiguan’ and ‘4Motion’ badges are redesigned, the former sitting below the VW logo on the tailgate. New alloy wheel designs are also part of the update.

Inside, there’s a new multifunction steering wheel, featuring illuminated touch buttons and sliders. The climate controls get a touch module but the rest of the cabin remains almost identical. However, the infotainment touchscreen now runs VW Group’s modular MIB3 interface which is configurable with the digital instrument panel. This system can also be personalised and gets all the new age connectivity features. Also, there is a new 15-colour ambient lighting system and a 480W Fender audio system in the equipment list.

In terms of powertrain, the US-spec Tiguan gets a 2.0-litre TSI with 184bhp and 300Nm mated to an eight-speed automatic as standard. But the European market will be graced with a hotter Tiguan R model which pushes out 315bhp. It is joined by a plug-in hybrid making 240bhp. Hardware upgrade includes new ‘travel assist’ which can take over steering, brake and accelerator even though the driver is responsible for control at all times. The adaptive cruise control and lane assist are offered as well.

Although pricing isn't revealed yet, the updated Volkswagen Tiguan will go on sale in the American and European market in the coming few months. Indian debut is expected as well, but that will happen either next year or sometime after that.