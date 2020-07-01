Please Tell Us Your City

Volkswagen Tiguan facelift breaks cover

July 01, 2020, 03:15 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
4060 Views
Volkswagen Tiguan facelift breaks cover

- Also gets a more powerful R model

- Gets styling tweaks and new features

We have seen it in many teasers and endless spied images. But now, the updated Volkswagen Tiguan is here. The Tiguan is a globally successful product for Volkswagen Group with more than 9.1 lakh units produced in 2019 alone and six million sold since its introduction. The updated SUV now gets styling updates with more tech than before. And joining the line-up is the potent R model. 

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Right Front Three Quarter

Appearance-wise, the new nose wears a restyled grille and redesigned LED headlamps inspired by the eighth-gen Golf and updated Touareg.Even the front bumper now looks sportier with larger air intakes. At the back, the changes are barely visible, but VW says the ‘Tiguan’ and ‘4Motion’ badges are redesigned, the former sitting below the VW logo on the tailgate. New alloy wheel designs are also part of the update.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Dashboard

Inside, there’s a new multifunction steering wheel, featuring illuminated touch buttons and sliders. The climate controls get a touch module but the rest of the cabin remains almost identical. However, the infotainment touchscreen now runs VW Group’s modular MIB3 interface which is configurable with the digital instrument panel. This system can also be personalised and gets all the new age connectivity features. Also, there is a new 15-colour ambient lighting system and a 480W Fender audio system in the equipment list.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Right Rear Three Quarter

In terms of powertrain, the US-spec Tiguan gets a 2.0-litre TSI with 184bhp and 300Nm mated to an eight-speed automatic as standard. But the European market will be graced with a hotter Tiguan R model which pushes out 315bhp. It is joined by a plug-in hybrid making 240bhp. Hardware upgrade includes new ‘travel assist’ which can take over steering, brake and accelerator even though the driver is responsible for control at all times. The adaptive cruise control and lane assist are offered as well.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Right Rear Three Quarter

Although pricing isn't revealed yet, the updated Volkswagen Tiguan will go on sale in the American and European market in the coming few months. Indian debut is expected as well, but that will happen either next year or sometime after that.

  • Volkswagen
  • Tiguan
  • Volkswagen Tiguan
  • Tiguan AllSpace
  • Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 42.47 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 41.77 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 38.63 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 39.58 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 39.85 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 37.01 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 40.24 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 37.1 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 37.59 Lakh onwards

