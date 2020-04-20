Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Performance-packed Volkswagen Tiguan R spied at the Nurburgring

Performance-packed Volkswagen Tiguan R spied at the Nurburgring

April 20, 2020, 06:45 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
664 Views
Be the first to comment
Performance-packed Volkswagen Tiguan R spied at the Nurburgring

- Tiguan R features sportier bodywork

- Will get a stiffer suspension setup

- Will get a 296bhp or a 330bhp 2.0L TSI motor 

There’s not much that’s left to be known about the Volkswagen Tiguan facelift. But, what you see here is the go-faster Tiguan R, which was recently spotted testing at the Nurburgring.

Volkswagen Tiguan Action

Compared to the regular Tiguan facelift, changes in the hotter R version are down to a few finer details. For instance, it gets a more aggressive front bumper and there are sportier side skirts as well. Round at the back, the dual-tone bumper and quad exhaust tips confirm this to be the Tiguan R. What’s more, the larger wheels and the low-profile tyres hint at this being a performance version of the regular model.

Volkswagen Tiguan Action

The spy shots also reveal a roll-cage inside the cabin. This means, Volkswagen is seriously testing this particular prototype at the ‘Ring. Reports also suggest that the Tiguan R will feature a full-time AWD system. Powering the Tiguan R will be a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder TSI motor that produces 296bhp. It may also be offered in a more aggressive state of tune that could make close to 330bhp.

Volkswagen Tiguan Action

With so much performance in the offing, the Tiguan R should make for a serious corner-carving SUV. The Tiguan R was earlier supposed to be showcased in March, but owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the launch has been pushed ahead indefinitely. It should go on sale later this year.

  • Volkswagen
  • Tiguan
  • Volkswagen Tiguan
  • Volkswagen Tiguan R
  • Tiguan R
