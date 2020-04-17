Please Tell Us Your City

Volkswagen Tiguan facelift teaser image shows new fascia

April 17, 2020, 03:03 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
Volkswagen Tiguan facelift teaser image shows new fascia

- Gets a completely new front end

- Will be launched later this year

- Volkswagen will also introduce GTE plug-in hybrid and Tiguan R versions

Last week, we brought you exclusive spy shots of the Volkswagen Tiguan facelift, which detailed its exterior design. Now, Volkswagen has released an official teaser image of the Tiguan facelift that uncovers its fascia.

The teaser clearly shows the design direction Volkswagen is going for. The styling is inspired from the T-Roc and the new 'More Dynamic' philosophy includes smoother lines and angular elements, which is unlike the timeless Volkswagen design. For instance, the sleek LED headlamps are sharply-edged around the corners. Then, there's the updated grille and an angular bumper with a large air-dam.

Spy shots have revealed that the Tiguan facelift will feature updated internals for the LED taillights. As a part of the facelift, the new Tiguan will feature reworked interiors with Volkswagen Play infotainment along with connected car tech. It will also get a new steering wheel, virtual cockpit instrument cluster and better quality materials inside the cabin.

Under the hood, the Tiguan facelift will employ the EVO versions of the petrol (TSI) and diesel (TDI) engines. Volkswagen has also confirmed a GTE plug-in hybrid variant for the Tiguan. What's more, there will also be a performance version in the form of the Volkswagen Tiguan R.

The Tiguan facelift will be launched in the global markets sometime later this year. As for the Indian market, the updated Tiguan should be launched next year.

