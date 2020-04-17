MG looking at cabin sterilisation technology for its cars in fight against COVID-19

-Joins hands with Medklinn to explore its patented CerafusionTM technology

MG has stepped up its efforts in the battle against COVID-19 by partnering with Singapore-based Medklinn to explore natural sterilisation of cabin air and surfaces in its cars. The carmaker will evaluate the viability of installing Cerafusion, Medklinn’s patented cabin sterilisation technology, for the HECTOR and the ZS EV.

Cerafusion enables complete disinfection and sterilisation of the car’s cabin, ensuring the health and well-being of passengers. It leverages active oxygen to sterilise allergens, pollutants, and microbial organisms – naturally and without any chemicals. Not only does the solution eliminate bacteria, mould, yeast, and viruses from the air within the cabin, it also sterilises its various surfaces.

Speaking on the association, Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director – MG Motor India, said, “As part of our commitment to innovation and safety, we are partnering with Medklinn, one of the top global players in this domain, to explore world-class cabin sterilisation solution in our vehicles. We are pro-actively looking to deploy HVAC system-based cabin sterilisation and disinfection technology. We will continue to work towards developing safer mobility experiences and services for our customers while providing them with a cleaner and safer in-car environment. As a future-forward brand, this initiative also highlights our readiness for the ‘new normal’ in the post-pandemic world.”