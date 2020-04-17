BS6 Jeep Compass: Variants explained

Jeep India recently revised the variant list of the BS6 Compass, details of which are available here. The model continues to be offered with a 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. There are no changes to the Compass Trailhawk range.
The Compass, in the BS6 guise, is offered in five variants including Sport Plus, Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited Plus and Limited Plus 4x4. Following are the variant wise features.
Sport Plus:
Driver and passenger airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Traction Control
ABS with EBD
Four disc brakes
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Electronic Parking Brake (EPB)
Black fabric upholstery with Cattle Tan stitching
Reverse park assist sensors
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Dual-zone automatic climate control
16-inch alloy wheels
Longitude:
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Front cornering fog lamps
Rear fog lamps
17-inch alloy wheels
Keyless entry
Push-button start
Dual-tone interiors
Rear parcel tray
Reverse parking camera
Cruise control (AT only)
Longitude Plus:
Roof-rails
Ski-Grey synthetic leather seats
Bi-xenon HID headlamps
LED position lamps
Limited Plus:
Panoramic sunroof
8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Automatic headlamps
Rain-sensing wipers
Eight-way power adjustable driver seat with memory function
18-inch alloy wheels
Electrochromic auto-dimming IRVM
Six airbags
LED tail lights
Leather seats
Leather wrapped steering wheel
Ski-Grey leather upholstery with Ruby Red stitching
Dual-tone roof
Limited Plus 4x4:
Selec-Terrain management system
4x4 drive-train