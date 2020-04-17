Please Tell Us Your City

BS6 Jeep Compass: Variants explained

April 17, 2020, 12:10 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
291 Views
Be the first to comment
BS6 Jeep Compass: Variants explained

Jeep India recently revised the variant list of the BS6 Compass, details of which are available here. The model continues to be offered with a 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. There are no changes to the Compass Trailhawk range.

The Compass, in the BS6 guise, is offered in five variants including Sport Plus, Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited Plus and Limited Plus 4x4. Following are the variant wise features.

Sport Plus:

Driver and passenger airbags

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Traction Control

ABS with EBD

Four disc brakes

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Electronic Parking Brake (EPB)

Black fabric upholstery with Cattle Tan stitching

Reverse park assist sensors

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Dual-zone automatic climate control

16-inch alloy wheels

Longitude:

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Front cornering fog lamps 

Rear fog lamps

17-inch alloy wheels

Keyless entry

Push-button start

Dual-tone interiors

Rear parcel tray

Reverse parking camera

Cruise control (AT only)

Longitude Plus:

Roof-rails

Ski-Grey synthetic leather seats

Bi-xenon HID headlamps

LED position lamps

Limited Plus:

Panoramic sunroof

8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Automatic headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

Eight-way power adjustable driver seat with memory function

18-inch alloy wheels

Electrochromic auto-dimming IRVM

Six airbags

LED tail lights

Leather seats

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Ski-Grey leather upholstery with Ruby Red stitching

Dual-tone roof

Limited Plus 4x4:

Selec-Terrain management system

4x4 drive-train

  • Jeep
  • Jeep Compass
  • Compass
Jeep Compass Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 19.51 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 20.64 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 19.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 19.51 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 19.84 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 18.39 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 20 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 18.43 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 18.39 Lakh onwards

