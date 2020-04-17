Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Motor emerges as the largest exporter of passenger vehicle in financial year 2019-20

Hyundai Motor emerges as the largest exporter of passenger vehicle in financial year 2019-20

April 17, 2020, 10:16 AM IST by Nikhil Puthran
456 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Motor emerges as the largest exporter of passenger vehicle in financial year 2019-20

- Hyundai contributes to over 25 per cent of car exports from India

- Export volumes increase by 4.8 per cent in FY’19-20

Hyundai Motor India’s export volumes in the financial year (FY) 2019-20 has increased by 4.8 per cent with 1,69,861 units exported as against 1,62,105 units exported in FY’18-19. Hyundai exports to over 91 countries across Middle East, Africa, Australia, Latin America and Asia Pacific. Ford India was the top exporter in India in FY’2018-19 with 1,62,801 units exported. However, the export numbers for Ford have dropped by 19.2 per cent in FY’19-20 with 1,31,476 units exported. 

Interestingly, Hyundai also contributes to over 25 per cent of car exports from India. Apart from Ford, car exports have dropped for Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen, Mahindra, Honda, FCA, Tata Motors and Isuzu. Car manufacturers like Nissan, Renault and Toyota have witnessed a growth in exports in FY’19-20. Nissan has registered 39.9 per cent growth in exports with 79,479 units exported in the last financial year as against 57,647 units exported in FY’18-19. Renault exported 15,901 units in FY’19-20 as against 11,687 units in FY’18-19, thereby witnessing a growth of 36.1 per cent. Toyota on the other hand witnessed growth of 31.6 per cent with 11,771 units exported in FY’19-20 as against 8,947 units exported in FY’18-19.

  • Hyundai
  • Verna
  • Hyundai Verna
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Hyundai Verna Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 10.89 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.31 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 10.47 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 10.89 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 10.99 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.36 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 10.8 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.38 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.35 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

51 Likes
48695 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2140 Likes
407759 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Advertisement

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in