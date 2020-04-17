Hyundai Motor emerges as the largest exporter of passenger vehicle in financial year 2019-20

- Hyundai contributes to over 25 per cent of car exports from India

- Export volumes increase by 4.8 per cent in FY’19-20

Hyundai Motor India’s export volumes in the financial year (FY) 2019-20 has increased by 4.8 per cent with 1,69,861 units exported as against 1,62,105 units exported in FY’18-19. Hyundai exports to over 91 countries across Middle East, Africa, Australia, Latin America and Asia Pacific. Ford India was the top exporter in India in FY’2018-19 with 1,62,801 units exported. However, the export numbers for Ford have dropped by 19.2 per cent in FY’19-20 with 1,31,476 units exported.

Interestingly, Hyundai also contributes to over 25 per cent of car exports from India. Apart from Ford, car exports have dropped for Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen, Mahindra, Honda, FCA, Tata Motors and Isuzu. Car manufacturers like Nissan, Renault and Toyota have witnessed a growth in exports in FY’19-20. Nissan has registered 39.9 per cent growth in exports with 79,479 units exported in the last financial year as against 57,647 units exported in FY’18-19. Renault exported 15,901 units in FY’19-20 as against 11,687 units in FY’18-19, thereby witnessing a growth of 36.1 per cent. Toyota on the other hand witnessed growth of 31.6 per cent with 11,771 units exported in FY’19-20 as against 8,947 units exported in FY’18-19.