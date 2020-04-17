Toyota Vellfire driven - Now in pictures

Toyota launched its latest luxury MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) Vellfire in India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit). It is priced at Rs 79.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and competes with the Mercedes-Benz V-Class in the luxury MPV segment. The carmaker also gave us a first-hand experience of how this vehicle drives at its Bidadi plant's test track. Here's a picture gallery from the first drive review of this MPV.

It's bigger than the Innova and its generous proportions are easily evident. It is 4,935mm long, 1,850mm wide, 1,895mm tall and sits on a 3,000mm long wheelbase.

There's a lot of chrome on the exterior to add to the bling factor. And amidst this barrage of chrome accents up front are all-LED headlamps with a cornering function.

Yet, the Vellfire's USP is it's cabin which comes with powered seats along with leg support, heating and cooling functions, memory function and even fold-out tables.

Then, the Vellfire also boasts of two touchscreen displays. The primary one is a 10-inch display with Apple Carplay support, while the secondary is a 13-inch screen with WiFi and HDMI support.

Though it's a small test track, we did get to experience the Toyota Vellfire that comes powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine. This in turn is paired to an electric motor.

It boasts of self-charging hybrid tech and the transmission duties are performed by an e-CVT automatic gearbox. Click here to know more about the driving part and other details of the Vellfire.