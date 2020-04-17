Michelin and Enviro partner to transform used tyres into raw materials

- For the tyre industry, recycling is a major issue.

- This partnership will allow large scale usage of patented pyrolysis technology to recycle tyres.

Each year, about one billion tyres reach the end of their life. However, thanks to this recycling pyrolysis technology, tyres that’re considered as used, will be used to make raw materials that can be used in different industries.

Back in 2001, the Swedish start-up called ‘Enviro’ kicked-off operations with 20 employees. The company essentially developed a tech to modify the chemical composition of materials used during the pyrolysis process.

As a result, the output products include recovered carbon black, pyrolysis oil, steel or gas, and other products that can be used in different industries. Lastly, this partnership will allow both Michelin and Environ to pool their knowledge into accelerating the progress of large scale tyre recycling.