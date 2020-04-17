Please Tell Us Your City

BMW Group delivers 2482 cars in Q1 2020

April 17, 2020, 04:14 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
BMW Group delivers 2482 cars in Q1 2020

- BMW registered a sale of 2365 units

- Mini India sold 117 units

 BMW Group India has delivered 2,482 units of BMW and MINI cars in the first quarter of calendar year 2020 (January – March). BMW India registered sales of 2,365 units and MINI India of 117 units. BMW Motorrad in the meantime managed to deliver 1,024 motorcycles to customers. 

BMW saw a significant contribution of over 50 per cent coming from the locally-produced Sports Activity Vehicle range including the BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5 and the BMW X7. A strong contribution also came from the BMW 5 Series and the BMW 3 Series. The iconic Mini Hatch and the locally-produced Mini Countryman together commanded a share of over 60 per cent in Mini sales.

The momentum for BMW Motorrad was primarily driven by the hugely popular BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles which commanded a share of over 80 per cent in the yearly sales. 

Mr. Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “The coronavirus pandemic presents a mammoth challenge to public health, industry, economy and our business. With the strength of its admired brands and superior products, BMW Group India will remain resilient and responsive in every way. The current situation has brought many operational difficulties and eliminated valuable physical interactions with customers at dealerships. BMW Group India has introduced innovative, contactless and safe ways to meet the requirements of existing as well as potential customers together with dedicated dealer partners, expert teams and strong backbone of processes. Until normalcy returns, our focus will be on consistent digital interaction with our customers and maintaining the performance.”

