  Coronavirus pandemic: Government extends car insurance policy validity till 15 May

Coronavirus pandemic: Government extends car insurance policy validity till 15 May

April 17, 2020, 04:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
5 Views
Be the first to comment
Coronavirus pandemic: Government extends car insurance policy validity till 15 May

- Auto insurance policies expiring between 25 March and 3 May are liable for validity extension

- A recent advisory by MoRTH extended validity of vehicle related documents till 30 June

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, has extended the validity of third-party motor insurance policies. According to the notification shared on a social media channel, policy holders can make payment for renewal of these policies on or before 15 May.

As given in the notification, auto insurance policies expiring between 25 March and 3 May can be renewed till 15 May. The measure is a relief to customers who are not able to renew their insurance policies because of the current lockdown enforced due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Exterior

An advisory by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to all states and union territories stated that all vehicle related documents such as driving license and registration certificates expiring from 1 February will be valid till 30 June. More details on the same can be read here.

  • Coronavirus
  • Coronavirus pandemic
  • Insurance extension
  • Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs

Show Comments
