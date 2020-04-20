Please Tell Us Your City

Tata Motors Group global wholesale drop by 35 per cent in Q4 of FY’19-20

April 20, 2020, 05:40 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Tata Motors Group global wholesale drop by 35 per cent in Q4 of FY’19-20

The Tata Motors Group global wholesale in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year (FY) 2019-20, including JaguarLand Rover has dropped by 35 per cent as compared to the same period in FY’18-19. The Tata Motors Group has sold 2,31,929 units in the Q4 of FY’19-20. 

Moreover, global wholesale of all passenger vehicles in Q4 FY’19-20 were at 159,321 units, down by 26 per cent as compared to Q4 FY’18-19.   The global wholesale number for Jaguar Land Rover were 126,979 units. This includes6,288 units of CJLR (a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles). Jaguar wholesale for the quarter were 32,940 vehicles, while the Land Rover wholesale for the quarter were 94,039 vehicles.

The global wholesale of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY’19-20 stood at 72,608 units, down by 49 per cent over Q4 of FY’18-19.

  • Tata motors
  • Jaguar Land Rover
