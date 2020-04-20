Hyundai Custo trademark hints at Kia Carnival-based MPV

- The 2021 Kia Carnival (Sedona) would also get a Hyundai equivalent model

- Likely to be called Custo in some markets as the trademark suggests

Kia is working on a new version of the MY2021 Carnival MPV which is expected to break cover soon. With the new Carnival (or Sedona as it is called in some markets), Hyundai will also introduce a rebadged version of it to grab a piece of the MPV pie. Now, according to new trademark filing in China, the Hyundai version of the new Carnival is likely to be called ‘Custo’.

Early spy shots of the Hyundai-badged Carnival hints at a completely revised fascia. As previewed with the new Sonata, the Korean carmaker’s new design language will inspire the grille and headlamp design. But the silhouette appears to be similar to the one seen on the new Carnival. Which means, the Custo will have sliding rear doors as well. Some changes are expected at the back as well with revised tail lamp design and tweaked bumpers.

Meanwhile, inside the cabin, the Hyundai will have bits and pieces shared with its stablemate, like the new Creta and Elantra. There will a new steering wheel, gear lever, and a different touchscreen unit in the Custo to distinguish it from the Carnival. However, in terms of seating configuration and other equipment, both the people carriers should be more or less identical to each other.

In terms of powertrain, the Custo will borrow the 2.0-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol from the Santa Fe. Power output should be around 240bhp and 350Nm sent to front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. A diesel version won’t happen in the markets it will be sold. Meanwhile, the Carnival will carry forward the same powertrain as the current model.

The new Kia Carnival is expected to arrive either later this year or in 2021. And the Hyundai version will closely follow in markets such as China, South East Asia and Europe. Whether or not it will be introduced in India is unsure at the moment.

Source