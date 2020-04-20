Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol engine

- Mercedes-Benz discontinues 1.5-litre petrol engine from C-Class

- The unit is replaced by a 200bhp 2.0-litre petrol motor

Mercedes-Benz has discreetly updated the petrol powered variant of the C-Class in India. The model, which was previously offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, has now been replaced by a 2.0-litre petrol motor. There are no changes for the diesel powertrain.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system in the Mercedes-Benz C-Class produced 181bhp and 280Nm of torque. This engine was paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The new BS6-compliant 2.0-litre, four cylinder mill produces 200bhp and 300Nm of torque.

Mercedes-Benz also offers the C-Class with a 2.0-litre diesel engine available in two states of tune. The C220d trim produces 192bhp and 400Nm of torque while the C300d AMG Line produces 241bhp and 500Nm of torque. Both are paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.