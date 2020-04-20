Please Tell Us Your City

  • Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol engine

Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol engine

April 20, 2020, 03:50 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
367 Views
Be the first to comment
Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol engine

- Mercedes-Benz discontinues 1.5-litre petrol engine from C-Class

- The unit is replaced by a 200bhp 2.0-litre petrol motor

Mercedes-Benz has discreetly updated the petrol powered variant of the C-Class in India. The model, which was previously offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, has now been replaced by a 2.0-litre petrol motor. There are no changes for the diesel powertrain.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system in the Mercedes-Benz C-Class produced 181bhp and 280Nm of torque. This engine was paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The new BS6-compliant 2.0-litre, four cylinder mill produces 200bhp and 300Nm of torque.

Mercedes-Benz also offers the C-Class with a 2.0-litre diesel engine available in two states of tune. The C220d trim produces 192bhp and 400Nm of torque while the C300d AMG Line produces 241bhp and 500Nm of torque. Both are paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  • C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 48.77 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 51.63 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 47.59 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 48.77 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 49.18 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 45.6 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 49.59 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 45.71 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 46.32 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Mercedes-Benz GLA Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz GLA Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the latest avatar of th ...

27 Likes
4874 Views

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

506 Likes
41728 Views

