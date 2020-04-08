Citroen coupe SUV (C4 Cactus replacement) spotted during winter tests

- Coupe SUV will replace the Citroen C4 Cactus

- Will be based on Groupe PSA’s CMP platform

- Will share powertrains with Peugeot 2008

Citroen’s upcoming coupe SUV was recently spotted undergoing winter testing on a frozen Scandinavian lake. The prototype seen here will be a replacement to the aging Citroen C4 Cactus and will be positioned under the ‘Aircross’ family of Citroen SUVs.

The test mule follows Citroen’s modern design language, with low-placed headlamps, a clamshell bonnet and the signature ‘Airbump’ on the sides. Meanwhile, what adds a unique character to the profile is the dramatically sloping roofline and the raised tailgate. That said, the overall design is still under wraps as the prototype carries heavy camouflage.

The Citroen coupe SUV will be underpinned by Groupe PSA’s CMP architecture, which also underpins the Peugeot 2008 crossover SUV. By using this modular architecture, it will help Citroen to offer a variety of powertrains in this coupe SUV, a body-style that is increasingly becoming a trend.

Under the hood, it is expected to employ a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit. Citroen is also expected to offer it with a 136bhp/260Nm electric motor from the Peugeot e-2008. The latter gets a 50kWh battery pack and has a WLTP driving range of 309km. It also has support for 100kW rapid-charging.

With Citroen planning its Indian foray in the months to come, the upcoming coupe SUV could make for a unique differentiator to the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. That said, the French carmaker mark its Indian debut with the Citroen C5 Aircross in Q1 2021.