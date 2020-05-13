Please Tell Us Your City

Toyota car offers in India in May 2020

May 13, 2020, 08:45 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
- Offer applicable on the Glanza and the Yaris

- Offer applicable on the Glanza and the Yaris

- Customer referral scheme for the existing Yaris customers 

Toyota is one of the many car manufacturers in India to resume operations after a month long stoppage of operations due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As the production gradually resumes, the company dealers are offering lucrative deals and benefits on the Glanza and the Yaris. The below mentioned offers is valid for May, however it varies from state to state and dealer to dealer. Interested customers are advised to reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers in the respective regions. 

Toyota Glanza is available with total benefits of Rs 35,000. This includes cash discount of Rs 15,000, corporate benefit of Rs 5,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that can be had in both manual and automatic options. Interestingly, the ‘G’ variant gets the Smart Hybrid technology that features an integrated starter generator with lithium-ion and a lead acid battery to offer better driving experience. The Torque Assist function reduces the load on the engine and thereby offers better fuel efficiency.

The Yaris premium sedan is available with total benefits of Rs 60,000. This includes cash discount of Rs 20,000, corporate benefit of Rs 20,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The existing Yaris customers can further avail benefits of up to Rs 20,000 under the customer referral scheme. The customers can claim the scheme benefits at dealership in the form of VAS or service, within one year from the time when the referral buys a new Yaris.

Toyota Glanza Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.49 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.48 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 7.88 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 8.26 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.33 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.86 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 8.24 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.88 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.86 Lakh onwards

