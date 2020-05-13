Toyota car offers in India in May 2020

- Offer applicable on the Glanza and the Yaris

- Customer referral scheme for the existing Yaris customers

Toyota is one of the many car manufacturers in India to resume operations after a month long stoppage of operations due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As the production gradually resumes, the company dealers are offering lucrative deals and benefits on the Glanza and the Yaris. The below mentioned offers is valid for May, however it varies from state to state and dealer to dealer. Interested customers are advised to reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers in the respective regions.

Toyota Glanza is available with total benefits of Rs 35,000. This includes cash discount of Rs 15,000, corporate benefit of Rs 5,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that can be had in both manual and automatic options. Interestingly, the ‘G’ variant gets the Smart Hybrid technology that features an integrated starter generator with lithium-ion and a lead acid battery to offer better driving experience. The Torque Assist function reduces the load on the engine and thereby offers better fuel efficiency.

The Yaris premium sedan is available with total benefits of Rs 60,000. This includes cash discount of Rs 20,000, corporate benefit of Rs 20,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The existing Yaris customers can further avail benefits of up to Rs 20,000 under the customer referral scheme. The customers can claim the scheme benefits at dealership in the form of VAS or service, within one year from the time when the referral buys a new Yaris.